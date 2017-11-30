Museum raffle to fund Lockheed 12A restoration

The Spirit of Flight Museum in Erie, Colorado, was recently given a fully restored 1957 Ford Thunderbird, which the museum plans to raffle off to raise funds to restore its Lockheed 12A project.
“We are incredibly grateful that a 1957 Thunderbird was gifted to the museum,” said Gordon Page, president of the Spirit of Flight Center. “The donor saw our Lockheed 12A aircraft project and wanted to do something to help get it back into the air. We had no idea they would give us a collector car to raffle off to help the process.”
The Starmist Blue Thunderbird has only 35,000 miles and was fully restored in 2006. It has a 312 cubic inch V-8 engine and automatic transmission, and it is loaded with features, including hard and soft tops.
“We plan to hand over the keys to the car at our 10th Annual Spirit of Flight Day event on July 14, 2018,” said Page.
You can enter to win the car by making a donation to the non-profit Spirit of Flight Foundation at www.spiritofflight.com.
