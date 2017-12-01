Bondhus introduces line of pliers and cutters

Bondhus Corporation, through its German marketing partner FELO, has introduced a line of pliers and cutters.
These German-made hand tools have super hard gripping and cutting surfaces and cushioning hand grips, according to Bondhus officials.
