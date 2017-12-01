General Aviation News

Bondhus introduces line of pliers and cutters

by Leave a Comment

Bondhus Corporation, through its German marketing partner FELO, has introduced a line of pliers and cutters.

These German-made hand tools have super hard gripping and cutting surfaces and cushioning hand grips, according to Bondhus officials.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *