Hypoxia simulator event slated

The FAA Civil Aerospace Medical Institute (CAMI) is organizing a four-day Hypoxia Simulator Portable Reduced Oxygen Training Enclosure (PROTE) event May 10-14 at Rainier Flight Service at Renton Municipal Airport (KRNT) in Washington.
The PROTE is a traveling altitude “chamber” which is capable of producing hypoxic environments at ground level by altering the fraction of ambient oxygen. This avoids some of the risks associated with pressurized altitude chamber training, according to FAA officials. There will be 220 seats available for the training.
Training prerequisites include: Must be at least 18 years old and have a current FAA Class I, II, or III Physical or BasicMed.
If individuals are interested in academics only, they will be allowed to sit in without any restrictions on age or medical certification.
For questions, contact FAA Safety Team Program Manager Jean Francois Mpouli at 425-227-2208 or jean.f.mpouli@faa.gov.
Click here to register online.
