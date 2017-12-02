One Week Wonder plane returns to Oshkosh

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The One Week Wonder project, where a complete airplane is built over a seven-day period, is returning to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2018.

The 66th annual Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention will be at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh July 23-29, 2018.

This time, the airplane will be a Van’s RV-12iS. Van’s Aircraft also will be celebrating the 10,000th RV flying during AirVenture 2018.

“The tremendous response to our 2014 One Week Wonder build led us to bring back the project in 2018,” said Charlie Becker, EAA’s director of communities and chapters. “Thousands of people became part of the builder’s logbook in 2014 by pulling a rivet or assisting in another stage of construction. In addition, thousands more discovered the methods and skills that go into building a safe, fun personal airplane. We know that experience will be even better at Oshkosh next year.”

More than 2,500 people participated in the 2014 project, which culminated in the successful taxiing of a Zenith CH 750 on the event’s final afternoon.

That airplane continues to fly today, visiting EAA chapters and other aviation events throughout the country. It is a testament to the accessibility and possibilities available through the homebuilt aircraft community.

The RV-12iS aircraft was chosen for the 2018 project because of its popularity, ease of construction, and smooth flying characteristics, according to EAA officials.

Construction will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 23 – AirVenture’s opening day – with a goal for completion by the end of the afternoon air show on Sunday, July 29.

“I developed the RV series of aircraft 40 years ago to give people a pathway to safe, enjoyable flying in an economical way,” said Van’s Aircraft founder Richard VanGrunsven. “To showcase the possibilities of the RV-12iS in such a public way as at Oshkosh is extremely exciting. I’m definitely looking forward to watching this building project’s success.”