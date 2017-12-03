Picture of the day: Backcountry camping at its best

Marian Jensen of Auburn, Washington, sent us this photo, explaining: “Backcountry camping in a C-180 at Moose Creek, Idaho.”
Marian Jensen of Auburn, Washington, sent us this photo, explaining: “Backcountry camping in a C-180 at Moose Creek, Idaho.”
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.