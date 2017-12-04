FlightSafety launches engine course for ag pilots

FlightSafety International has launched a new Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A Series Pilot Familiarization Course designed specifically for agricultural aircraft pilots.
Training is planned to begin in Brazil in early 2018. Additional locations will be added according to customer needs, according to company officials.
“This new course will provide agricultural pilots who fly aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A series engines with the information and hands-on practical training needed to help operate and maintain the engines to the highest standards,” said Steve Gross, Senior Vice President, Commercial.
“In listening to our agricultural customers’ needs, we’ve recognized that in addition to providing high quality OEM maintenance training, it is equally important to optimize pilots’ understanding of engine operability and performance to enhance communication with the technicians maintaining the aircraft,” said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada.
The one-day course provides pilots with information regarding normal and abnormal operation, operational procedures and recommendations to help ensure the engines perform at peak efficiency, company officials explained.
It includes an in-depth overview of the engine’s major systems and its interface with the aircraft, they add.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.