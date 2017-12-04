KSBD installs new self-serve fuel terminal

SAN BERNARDINO, California — Luxivair SBD at San Bernardino International Airport (KSBD) now offers pilots an upgrade in self-serve fueling with the installation of a new M4000 self-serve terminal from QTpod.
The M4000 offers many convenient and time-saving features for pilots including faster transaction approvals, according to FBO officials.
Backlit touch keypads help pilots see the keypad while entering information at night, and a large color display with auto-dimming enables easy viewing in any light conditions, officials note.
The M4000 accepts the EPIC Card and most other credit cards and fuel cards.
The new system is located on the general aviation side of the airport (north-east side).
“For pilots who are comfortable fueling their own aircraft, self-serve fueling typically offers savings in the form of a lower cost per gallon, and can help save time and get underway faster rather than waiting for a fueling truck to fill up 10 or 12 gallons,” said Ryan Mikolasik, chief marketing officer, EPIC Fuels.
The M4000 complements the quickly growing general aviation presence at KSBD, according to officials. In July 2017, the airport opened 30 new hangars and World Wide Wings, a flight school.
