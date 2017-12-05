Blue Angels to headline Myrtle Beach air show

The first air show in Myrtle Beach, S.C., in more than a decade will take off April 28-29, 2018, at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlining the show.

“Horry County Department of Airports is excited to partner with JLC Air Show Management and welcome the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show to the Grand Strand,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “The opportunity to bring an air show back to Myrtle Beach is fantastic news and should be an exciting community event. The format of the air show, with the Blue Angels as the headliner, embraces the rich military heritage of our community.”

“We began discussions with airport officials and local organizations in anticipation of hosting an air show. It was our collective goal to bring the top talent the industry has to offer, including a military jet demonstration team,” said John Cowman, JLC AirShow Management president. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to host an air show on the same runways previously utilized by the U.S. Air Force. The news of the Blue Angels participation sets our plans in motion to deliver exactly what we intended and has exceeded our expectations for the first annual event.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of aerobatic and warbird performers, according to organizers.

Advance tickets, sponsor, and exhibitor information will be available at WingsOverMyrtleBeach.com by mid-December.