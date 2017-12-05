New BINGO Fluid Detector provides exact fuel levels

Just introduced is the BINGO Fluid Detector, which provides an indication of fluid presence or absence, giving pilots a better fuel management tool, according to officials with Radiant Technology, also known as Belite Electronics.

It is typically installed at the point in the tank where the pilot wants to be alerted. For instance, at one-quarter tank remaining, company officials note.

“Our products improve safety while flying, and thus reduce pilot anxiety,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Radiant Technology. “Pilots always want more accuracy out of fuel systems, and this product provides them with exact feedback when fuel is at a specified level.”

The fluid detector screws into any 1/8 NPT port and works off of standard power, from 10 to 32 volts, so compatibility is universal with most electrical systems, he noted. The device includes a built in dual color LED alarm and also an external LED alarm which may be remote-mounted. (Green equals presence of fluid; red is for absence of fluid.)

Operating range is -20 to +85C; current consumption is minuscule at 0.01 amperes, Wiebe said.

Weight is one ounce. Standard output is LED driver compatible, 0 to 3.3 volts with current limiting. Other outputs available (special order) include serial data.

Tested fluids to date include gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, water, hydraulic fluid.

Other fluids which are believed compatible include alcohol, acetone, ethanol, acids, certain oils, brake fluid, and coolant, Wiebe added.

Price: $99.95.