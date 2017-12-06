Cardinal Aviation introduces Mooney Fuel Selector Arm Extender

While the folks at Cardinal Aviation were doing an annual on a friend’s Mooney, they noticed he had made a device from PVC to switch the fuel selector on the floor between his legs while sitting upright.

“Just for fun we added it to our product line and it became our first international sale,” company officials report. “To date sales have been better than expected with shipments to Germany and Brazil.

The Mooney Arm Extender allows the pilot to switch tanks without bending over, crowding the passenger and keeping eyes outside the window and on the panel.

You can make your own from 3/4″ PVC or purchase Cardinal Aviation’s for $25.

Cardinal Aviation also manufactures a durable lightweight towbar and other products to make life fun and easy at the airport.

The Mooney Fuel Selector Arm Extender and other products are available through Aircraft Spruce or Cardinal Aviation.