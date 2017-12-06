Give the gift of flight

Sporty’s has assembled a Deluxe Learn to Fly Course Kit that includes everything a student pilot could need, from video-based training to essential pilot supplies.
“This kit removes a barrier for potential pilots,” says Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “We include our training course along with everything an individual needs to get off the couch and to the airport.”
Sporty’s Learn to Fly Kit includes Sporty’s 2018 Learn to Fly Course, Sporty’s electronic E6B flight computer, fuel tester, logbook, sectional plotter, flight plan forms, FAR/AIM book, and four other study texts and guides. All are packaged in a Flight Gear HP Crosswind Bag.
Sporty’s also offers a kit for those pilots working toward an instrument rating. The Deluxe Instrument Rating kit features a Flight Gear HP Captain’s bag, Sporty’s 2018 Instrument Rating Course, and pilot supplies selected to meet the instrument students needs.
The Instrument Rating Package includes Sporty’s Instrument Rating Course, Sporty’s electronic E6B flight computer, IFR training glasses, flight timer, instrument plotter, two partial panel simulators, FAR/AIM book, and three study guides.
Sporty’s Deluxe Learn to Fly Course Kit is available for $349, and Sporty’s Deluxe Instrument Rating Kit is available for $375.
