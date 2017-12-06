Pictures of the day: A popular destination for pilots

Mike McGuff of Olathe, Kansas, sent in these photos, explaining: “RV-9A in front of the Beaumont Hotel in Beaumont, Kansas.”

“The Beaumont Hotel is a former railroad hotel constructed in 1879,” he continues. “It originally opened and operated as the Summit Hotel. It now operates as a bed and breakfast and restaurant.”

“Beginning in the 1940s, local ranchers began using Main Street (also known historically as Third Street) as a landing strip for their planes while checking on cattle herds,” he continued. “In 1953, the hotel underwent a major renovation and acquired 70 acres of adjoining property, which was converted into a dedicated landing strip to serve the new clientele. The hotel is a popular destination for small aircraft pilots and motorcycle rallies.”

“The oldest wooden water tower in the United States, the Beaumont St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Water Tank, is located near the hotel,” he adds.