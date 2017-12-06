Prime Turbines named repair and overhaul center for GE turboprop engines

Dallas-based Prime Turbines has advanced its partnership with GE Aviation from a Designated Repair Center (DRC) to an Authorized Repair and Overhaul Center (AROC) for GE M601 and H Series turboprop engines.
Under the new designation, Prime Turbines has the authority to accept and overhaul all GE M601 and H Series engines.
Prime Turbines is the first AROC outside of Prague, Czech Republic, for these engines, GE officials note.
With customers already lined up, Prime Turbines expects to have its first GE M601 engine overhauled by the end of the year.
More than 1,000 M601 and H Series turboprop engines are in service on diverse aircraft, including the Thrush 510G and Aircraft Industries’ L410. The engines are in operation on six continents, GE officials report.
GE Aviation’s support network has expanded to include U.S. facilities at ASI Jet in Minnesota, Cascade Conversions in Washington, Mid Continent in Missouri, and two facilities in Georgia — Souther Field and Thrush.
GE Aviation’s North American support network also include Winnipeg River (Manitoba) and Yorkton Aircraft (Saskatchewan) in Canada.
