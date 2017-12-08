Aircraft Electrician Certificate now offered

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Flamingo Air‘s Airline Ground Schools now offers an Aircraft Electrician Certificate.
The course is fully accredited by the National Center for Aerospace Technology and Training (NCATT) and American Standards Training and Materials (ASTM).
The covers basic wiring, harness building, avionics removal and installation. Once completed, a technician will be fully qualified to carry out the basic duties of an aviation electronics worker, according to company officials.
“As with just about every aspect of the aviation world, trained avionics technicians are in short supply,” said Flamingo Air President David MacDonald. “This course provides the basic skills necessary to function in the world of electronics. And, it is not just avionics. This course can prepare a student for entry level acceptance into the electronic field of everything from elevators to HVAC to aircraft and everything using electronic control systems.”
To register, call 513-321-PINK or log on to www.FlamingoAir.net.
