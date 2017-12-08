Latest edition of ATP Oral Exam Guide released

Just released is the fourth edition of the Airline Transport Pilot Oral Exam Guide by Michael D. Hayes, which has updated references, and new and revised questions to reflect the latest regulations and procedures.
An appendix, the FAA’s ATP-Airplane Multiengine Applicant Qualifications Job Aid, has also been added.
All the subjects an ATP candidate will be tested on during checkrides, career interviews, and aircraft transition rides are covered, according to officials with ASA.
Chapters are dedicated to turbine aircraft theory, performance and limitations, airline operational procedures, aeronautical decision making (ADM) and crew resource management (CRM), regulations, and instrument procedures.
The softcover, 272-page book is available for $12.95. The eBook is available for $9.95.
