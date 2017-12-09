General Aviation News

Real Flight 8 sim now has virtual reality capabilities

Now available is Real Flight 8, a flight simulator with virtual reality capabilities. See a demo video below:

According to officials with Hobbico, Real Flight 8 ($99.99) with an InterLink-X Controller  $179.99) features:

  • More than 140 aircraft;
  • More than 40 flying sites;
  • A simple, intuitive interface with “zero learning curve, zero hassle,” according to company officials;
  • Game-like challenges make flight training fun and fully interactive with at least 10 levels of complexity;
  • Multiplayer combat allows you to challenge the best pilots in the world;
  • Reset/Rewind button for replaying your victories or reversing your crashes; and,
  • Easy control of most simulator functions right from the controller.

