Real Flight 8 sim now has virtual reality capabilities

Now available is Real Flight 8, a flight simulator with virtual reality capabilities. See a demo video below:
According to officials with Hobbico, Real Flight 8 ($99.99) with an InterLink-X Controller $179.99) features:
- More than 140 aircraft;
- More than 40 flying sites;
- A simple, intuitive interface with “zero learning curve, zero hassle,” according to company officials;
- Game-like challenges make flight training fun and fully interactive with at least 10 levels of complexity;
- Multiplayer combat allows you to challenge the best pilots in the world;
- Reset/Rewind button for replaying your victories or reversing your crashes; and,
- Easy control of most simulator functions right from the controller.
