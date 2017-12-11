Aircraft brokerage firms merge

DENVER — Two aircraft brokerage firms, Front Range Aviation and Wetzel Aviation are merging, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
“We are excited to unite with such a great partner as Front Range,” said Bryon Mobley, Wetzel Aviation partner. “Our team has previously worked together with Jim Riner and Pat Searle as part of the same sales organization and share a proven sales history and close friendship. It is only fitting that we are back together, merging the management and ownership of our two companies that will continue under the Wetzel Aviation name, which respectfully honors our roots.”
Searle, co-owner of Front Range, will assume the role of president of Wetzel Aviation.
The merging companies have established portfolios of business aviation clientele, stateside and overseas, according to officials.
Certified members of the National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA), both companies are also members of the Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA) and the National Business Aircraft Association (NBAA).
The merger brings together all the employees and ownership of both companies as part of a strategy of increasing domestic and international aviation brokerage, leasing, business and commercial aircraft sales, special missions, parts, and consulting business for the firm, officials note.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.