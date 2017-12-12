Embry-Riddle offers free online Drone Operation Course

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Worldwide Campus will offer a free, two-week open online course on drone operation, called Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems: Key Concepts for New Users.
The course runs from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4, 2018.
University officials note that it covers everything new users need to know to safely operate personal drones.
“We have had consistently great feedback about this course,” said Dr. Kristy Kiernan, who is the lead educator for the class. “We are especially excited about the updates and changes we have made to reflect the most up-to-the-minute information in this rapidly changing part of aviation.”
Registration for the course began Dec. 11, 2017, at worldwide.erau.edu/massive-open-online-courses.
The next upcoming open online course offered by Embry-Riddle Worldwide will be Aviation Maintenance, which will run from Feb. 26 to March 11, 2018.
The free, two-week course covers aircraft maintenance, inspections, and how to effectively manage global challenges facing the industry. Registration for that course begins Jan. 15, 2018.
