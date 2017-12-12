Gardner Lowe Aviation Services launches online store for aircraft parts, avionics and pilot supplies

MACON, Georgia – Gardner Lowe Aviation Services has launched its new online store, which features aircraft parts, avionics and pilot supplies.
A key feature of the new store is its broad search capability allowing customers to quickly locate and purchase the latest in avionics and pilot supplies from top manufacturers, according to company officials.
Additional features include the ability to receive quick-response service quotations, officials said.
In 2016, Karl H. Gardner took ownership of Lowe Aviation Services, a long-established avionics and maintenance service center.
“We built our online store to provide quick, and affordable, access to the products aviators want most,” said Todd Hill, sales manager. “Gardneravs.com was designed to specifically address the needs of owners of private and business aircraft.”
The company services all types of aircraft, including piston and turbine powered, single and twin engine, fixed wing and rotary, as well as experimental/amateur built aircraft.
