Picture of the day: Frozen

Krzysztof Sokalski from the United Kingdom sent in this photo of frozen Lake Peipsi in Estonia, as seen from a Cessna 172.
“By far the longest trip I’ve ever taken,” he reports. “I flew from Poland to Finland over Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and the Baltic Sea. The trip was conducted as part of a project called Let’s VFR Europe, promoting extra-long cross countries flown in small aircraft.”
