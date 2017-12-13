$1 million grant awarded to establish new aviation and engineering research center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new project at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, funded by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce through its Economic Development Administration (EDA), is expected to create 387 new jobs and spur $1.6 million in private investment.
On Dec. 11, 2017, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross revealed that a $1 million award to Embry-Riddle will be used to establish a new aviation and engineering research center in Florida.
The grant will help build the Applied Aviation and Engineering Research Hangar in Volusia County.
The new facility will serve as the new home for Embry-Riddle’s Eagle Flight Research Center, a hub for engineering research and development.
“Embry-Riddle has a 90-year legacy of innovation, and our research is shaping the future of human mobility,” said University President Dr. P. Barry Butler. “We are pleased and honored to receive this research award to advance innovation, economic development and job growth in Florida.”
“The Eagle Flight Research Center will help to foster innovation in the state’s aeronautical cluster and increase its attractiveness to the private sector,” Commerce Department officials said.
The Eagle Flight Research Center was established in 1998.
“Our continuing research will encompass aviation innovation projects such as alternative propulsion systems, electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, and electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL aircraft, as well as new fuels,” said Center Director Richard “Pat” Anderson.
