Raisbeck Engineering acquires Butterfield Industries

SEATTLE — Raisbeck Engineering, a provider of performance enhancement systems for business and commercial aircraft, has successfully completed the acquisition of Butterfield Industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Butterfield products into the Raisbeck family and are working aggressively to fully integrate BI products and STCs under one platform for our dealers and customers as soon as possible,” said Tony Armstrong, CEO at Raisbeck Engineering. “This acquisition is in line with our company’s overall business model and consistent with our strategy of growth by developing new market segments.”

The acquisition further broadens REI’s capabilities to provide quality engineered products to the Beechcraft King Air family, according to company officials.

