Stallion 51’s Lee Lauderback wins Sword of Excellence

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Stallion 51’s founder and chief pilot, Lee Lauderback, was named the recipient of the 2017 International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) Sword of Excellence.
“The Sword” is considered to be the single highest honor an individual air show professional can receive.
The award was created in 1981 to recognize the highest levels of achievement in the air show business. Since then, the stature and visibility of the ICAS Sword of Excellence have increased as the list of past recipients has grown.
For almost four decades, Sword recipients have been honored for their leadership, service, innovation, vision, commitment and contributions to the air show business. The ICAS Sword of Excellence Award is given in honor of outstanding overall service or personal contributions to the air show industry.
Lee’s 30 years of sharing the Mustang’s legendary performance and history to hundreds of thousands of people at airshows all over the world as well as his commitment to aviation safety were recognized and honored by ICAS’ Sword of Excellence award.
This spring, Lee was also honored with the FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot award for his 50 years of safe flight operations and his many contributions to aviation safety.
