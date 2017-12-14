Local chamber names Continental Motors Manufacturer of the Year

MOBILE, Alabama — The Mobile Chamber of Commerce has named Continental Motors as “Manufacturer of the Year” for 2017.

This annual award recognizes companies for their economic growth and commitment to the local community.

“Continental has long been the cornerstone of our ever-growing aviation sector,” said Troy Wayman, the chamber’s vice president of economic development. “Their world-class engines and reputation shine a spotlight on Mobile on the international stage. Continental has played an integral role in helping Mobile’s aerospace cluster grow and flourish. We are proud that Continental calls Mobile home. They are the perfect example of how manufacturing continues to thrive in Alabama.”

Continental Motors moved from Michigan to Mobile, Alabama, in 1966 and established its manufacturing, engineering, sales, and technical support operations at the Mobile Downtown Airport (now Brookley Aeroplex).

Since that move, the company has produced more than 100,000 aircraft engines to power small aircraft around the world. CMG renewed its commitment to Mobile and the general aviation community earlier this year with the announcement of a major multi-year investment to build a factory, office and technical support center at the same location.

“We are extremely honored by this award that recognizes the hard work of our team. We have a deep commitment to the Mobile Bay area and to the Brookley Aeroplex Park. CMG has been rooted in Mobile for over 51 years now, and we plan our future in the same place while modernizing our infrastructures and continuing to invest in our future,” said Rhett Ross, president and CEO of the Continental Motors Group.

The new building will cover a surface area of more than 260,000 square feet and will be complete by the end of 2018. Continental Motors is investing more than $70 million in the project.