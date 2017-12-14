General Aviation News

Picture of the day: A pilot can dream…

by Leave a Comment

Jeff Shultz of Clinton, Mississippi, sent in this photo, explaining: “Here is my homebuilt Sonex in warbird livery parked next to EAA’s B-17 Aluminum Overcast. We can’t all fly warbirds, but we can all dream!”

 

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *