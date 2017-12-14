Picture of the day: A pilot can dream…

Jeff Shultz of Clinton, Mississippi, sent in this photo, explaining: “Here is my homebuilt Sonex in warbird livery parked next to EAA’s B-17 Aluminum Overcast. We can’t all fly warbirds, but we can all dream!”
