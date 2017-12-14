PWI signs Rose Aircraft as Authorized Installation Center

WICHITA — PWI has signed Rose Aircraft Services as an authorized installation center for the company’s LED reading lights for airplanes.
Operating out of Mena, Arkansas, Rose Aircraft has decades of experience in aircraft maintenance, as well as interior and exterior refurbishment and completion, according to company officials who note it repaints more than 150 aircraft a year.
“We’re thrilled to have this chance to get even more lights on planes and, with Rose Aircraft’s help, we aim to do just that,” said Robi Lorik, PWI president.
The products that will be offered by Rose Aircraft include PWI’s latest LED reading lights: The 1495, the 303, and 1308. The entire reading light selection features PWI-exclusive heat-reducing technology that allows the lights to run cooler, according to company officials.
PWI’s line of LED cabin lighting retrofits for King Air series’ 300, 200, 100, and 90 will be offered as well. These retrofits are “plug ‘n play” style, so they are designed to be swapped out for the existing lighting fixtures and power supplies. This removes the need to remove the interior or rewire the aircraft, company officials note.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.