Holiday vacation fun at New England Air Museum

WINDSOR LOCKS, CONN. – The New England Air Museum is offering an array of family activities during December School Vacation Week, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, through Friday, Dec. 30.
Explore three giant exhibit hangars filled with more than 60 historic aircraft and experience the wonders of flight through hands-on activities, including daily hands-on Build & Fly Challenges, interactive flight science demonstrations, computerized flight simulators, and open cockpit experiences in historic aircraft.
In addition to these daily activities, the following special events are scheduled:
- Tuesday, Dec. 26: Aviation Art Station, 10 am – 2 pm. Using an array of art making materials, visitors will create imaginative works of aviation art to take home.
- Wednesday, Dec. 27: Balsa Wood Airplane Workshop, 10 am – 2 pm. Build and fly balsa wood airplanes with help from a team of expert builders. This workshop is for visitors ages 3 and older, and there is a $5 cost per model kit.
- Thursday, Dec. 28: LEGO Flying Machine Contest, 10 am – 2 pm. Children ages 3-13 are invited to construct a flying machine using the New England Air Museum’s collection of LEGOs. Winners will be awarded prizes in three age categories, and participants need not be present to win.
- Friday Dec. 30: Nose Art Design, 10 am – 2 pm. Learn about the unique history of airplane nose art and create a custom nose art design to take home.
All events and activities are included with general admission unless otherwise noted.
The New England Air Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. The museum is closed on Mondays during the winter season with the exception of holidays and during school vacation weeks. Admission is $12.50 for ages 12 and up, $11.50 for seniors 65 and up and $7 for ages 4 to 11. New England Air Museum members and children under 3 are admitted free.
The New England Air Museum is adjacent to Bradley International Airport.
