Canada Aviation Hall of Fame Class of 2018 unveiled

Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame (CAHF) will induct four new members in 2018.

The 2018 inductees will join the ranks of the 228 men and women inducted since the hall’s formation in 1973.

The new members are:

John Bogie, co-founder of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association ;

General Paul D. Manson, O.C., CMM, CD., former chief of the Defense Staff and former chairman, Lockheed Martin Canada ;

Dr. John Maris, Air Force pilot and Canadian Space Agency Project Lead, ISS Robotic Arm; and

Dr. Dwight Gregory Powell, O.C., founder, STARS Air Ambulance service, professor emeritus, University of Calgary.

“In 2018 we will again be honoring four Canadians for their outstanding places in Canadian aviation,” says Hall of Fame Board of Directors Chairman Rod Sheridan. “Their careers over several decades span a wide breadth of both military and civilian aviation. They have contributed to the building of airlines and aviation organizations, leadership in the air force, management of industry, development of aviation systems and establishment of air rescue services.”

The four will be inducted at a ceremony on June 7, 2018, in the Sunwest Aviation hangar at Calgary International Airport.

John Bogie

Born into an aviation family in the United States, John Bogie has made his home in Canada since the early 1950s, following service in the United States Navy, work as an airport operator, and as a very young charter pilot. In Canada, he quickly made a name for his charter and resource exploration work for Laurentian Air Services and Spartan Air Services, including the flight that identified the major iron deposit at Gagnon, Quebec.

Complementing his civilian flying, in 1952 Bogie became, with Margaret Carson, a co-founder of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA), serving as its first president and chairman.

John helped to create the Experimental Aircraft Association Canada organization, as well as a civilian pilot group for Search and Rescue as an adjunct to the military. Another entity he helped bring into being was the Canadian Business Aircraft Association (CBAA), first as an arm of COPA and then as a distinct entity. His Laurentian Air Services career ultimately took him to the presidency, to many initiatives to diversify its operations and to embrace the bilingual nature of the environment in which his company operated.

General Paul D. Manson, O.C., CMM, CD

General (Retired) Paul Manson’s 38-year RCAF/CF career culminated in his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff from 1986 to 1989.

As a fighter pilot, he commanded at every level of the air force and was instrumental as the Program Manager for the New Fighter Aircraft Program in the selection of the CF-18 Hornet to replace Canada’s aging fleets of CF-101, CF-104 and CF-5 fighters in the 1980s.

Having retired, Manson went on to a career in the commercial side of aviation for several years including service as president of Paramax, a large aerospace company. Subsequently, he held the position of chairman for Lockheed Martin Canada.

Perhaps of greater consequence was the challenge he then accepted to serve as the volunteer full-time chairman of the “Passing the Torch” campaign, which raised over $16 million in support of the Canadian War Museum (CWM) and its quest to find and open a new facility in Ottawa. He served on the CWM’s parent board as a trustee and chaired the board’s committees devoted to the revitalization of the new museum.

Dr. John Maris, Ph.D.

Dr. John M. Maris has had an exceptional 12-year career as an active Canadian Armed Forces operational pilot, test pilot, project manager and Canadian Space Agency team leader.

He has worked in Canada and the United States, as well as in New Zealand. He has also played important roles in the industrial organization sector through his chairmanship of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada. He has been recognized for his work by all major Canadian, UK and US aerospace agencies.

Significant accomplishments included his leadership of the team developing aviation systems, engineering for the robotic arm deployed on the International Space Station, conception of electronic charting and development of its underlying graphics library technology.

In 2005, John was awarded Canada’s oldest aeronautical prize, the prestigious Trans-Canada (McKee) Trophy for his contributions to Canadian aerospace. In 2006 he was presented with an Aviation Week and Space Technology Laureate at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, the companion facility of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC.

Dr. Dwight Gregory Powell, O.C.

Dr. Greg Powell has had a 40-year career of leadership and innovation in the fields of emergency medicine, aviation and research. He is an internationally recognized leader in air medical transportation, critical patient care, emergency medical training and education.

He is the founder of STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service) and its supporting foundation.

He is professor emeritus for Emergency and Family Medicine at the University of Calgary.

Under his leadership, programs were implemented for night vision goggles, wire strike kits, and the development of heliports throughout the service areas along with specific GPS approaches for each of them. STARS has been a significant contributor an international aviation safety network. He also served as President of the Association of Air Medical Services based in Washington, DC.