LiveAirShowTV wins air show industry award for innovation

LiveAirShowTV was presented with a 2017 Platinum Pinnacle Award at the 2017 convention for the International Council of Airshows (ICAS).

The company was recognized for its innovations in air show broadcasting, including social media integration, on-screen graphics, performer “green-screen” introductions, sponsor fulfillment, and internet distribution.

“We have been pushing the boundaries for many years in our coverage of air shows, but this year we made a quantum leap in both coordination with show operations and quality of the broadcast elements,” said LiveAirShowTV President Jeff Lee. “ The result was better experiences for fans on site, as well as for the audience watching online from around the world.”

LiveAirShowTV broke many air show records during the year, according to Lee. More than 100,000 views were recorded from more than 120 countries for the Selfridge Open House and 100th Anniversary Air Show, with a social media reach of over 1.2 million.

That record was then eclipsed in November at the Nellis Air Force Base Aviation Nation 2017 Air & Space Expo with more than 400,000 views.

In addition to having four confirmed 2018 air shows with planned production coming into the ICAS annual convention, at least 16 other shows are in discussions with LiveAirShowTV, according to company officials.