Warbirds in Review at Oshkosh now on DVD

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The personal stories of aviation legends and owners of iconic warbird aircraft, recorded at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 as part of the Warbirds in Review program, are now available as a DVD collection from the EAA Warbirds of America.

The collection of 12 Warbirds in Review presentations is available in three volumes, each containing four DVDs. The entire three-volume DVD set is $39.95, with individual volumes available at $19.95 each. They can be purchased through the Warbirds of America online store.

“Only EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and the Warbirds of America can bring together the people and airplanes in a single week that make these unforgettable moments possible,” said Connie Bowlin, Warbirds of America president and an active warbird pilot. “This series puts the viewers in the seat next to legendary aviators to hear their stories, and with the owners of truly historic aircraft as they talk about flying these machines.”

Included on the DVDs, each recorded live at Warbird Alley during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 and hosted by former ABC “Good Morning America” co-host David Hartman, are:

Volume I

Supermarine Spitfire MK.IX (Collings Foundation, with Rob Collings)

A-20 Havoc (Lewis Air Legends, with Rod Lewis and Stewart Dawson)

BT-13 Valiant (National WASP WWII Museum, American Aviation Heritage Foundation, with Mildred “Jane” Doyle, Carol Cain, and Terry Baker)

P-51B and P-51D “Old Crow” Mustangs (with C.E. “Bud” Anderson, Jack Roush, and Jim Hagedorn).

Volume II

B-25J Mitchell “Panchito” (with Doolittle Raider Dick Cole, plus Larry Kelley, Jonna Doolittle and James H. Doolittle III)

L-19 Birddog (with Randy Maiville, Bill Reeder, Charlie Finch, and Doc Clement)

Boeing B-17G “Madras Maiden” (Erickson Aircraft Collection, with Jack Erickson, Ray Fowler, Charley Valera, and Steve Snyder)

F8F-2 Bearcat (with John O’Connor and U.S. Navy Blue Angels No. 2 right wing Lt. Damon Kroes)

Volume III

P-47D Thunderbolts “Hun Hunter XVI” and “Wicked Wabbit” (with Deke Holman, Hans Wronka, Neal Melton, and John Shoffner)

T-33 Shooting Star (with Dick Rutan and Ken Paholski)

T-34 Mentor and SNJ4 (with Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Fagen Fighters WWII Museum)

P-63 Kingcobra and T-38 Talon (Dixie Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, with Joe Engle and Glenn Bugos)

The Warbirds in Review series was recorded and edited by Sleeping Dog Productions for the EAA Warbirds of America, in cooperation with EAA and EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Each presentation opens with a historic review of the featured aircraft (including historical footage) that was written, narrated, and produced by Hartman.