Applications now open for Upwind flight training scholarships

SAN CARLOS, California — The Upwind Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2018 scholarships.

Now in its sixth year, Upwind provides scholarships that include flight and ground training for high school students to prepare them to get their Private Pilot certificate during the summer between their junior and senior years.

Upwind awarded 17 scholarships between 2013 and 2017, including its first-ever helicopter scholarship in 2016.

For 2018, Upwind is seeking high school students to apply for an airplane scholarship.

The scholarship is for an intensive, nine-week flight and ground training program provided by expert instructors. Additionally, the scholarship recipient will receive mentorship and guidance from other pilots, and enjoy many other social and flying activities.

The 2018 program winners will be selected in March and will begin ground training in April with flight training beginning in June.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 23, 2018. To apply, download the application at UpwindScholarship.com/Applications.

The successful candidate must be a U.S. citizen and a high school student who will be 17 years of age before program completion on Aug. 10, 2018.