BendixKing unveils seven-year warranty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BendixKing has unveiled the BendixKing Confidence Plan, a new program that extends the warranty period for new products up to seven years.

The new plan also allows customers to choose coverage for products whose previous warranty has already expired.

“BendixKing’s new Confidence Plan gives operators years of worry-free serviceability on new and existing products that will help them save money,” said Mark Abbott, senior business manager, BendixKing. “If repairs are needed, operators using the Confidence Plan will typically save over a third of what they would have paid had they not been covered. This means that operators can build repair expenses right into their budget with a known, out-of-pocket expense.”

BendixKing’s Confidence Plan extends the warranty period for all new products to five years, and all existing products to three years.

After each initial warranty has expired, customers have the option of adding two, one-year extensions to their warranties, bringing total coverage of new products to seven years and total coverage of existing products to five years.

The BendixKing Confidence Plan also is fully transferrable should a covered aircraft be sold.

Customers can see how much they can save by selecting BendixKing’s Confidence Plan with BendixKing’s online quote estimator. To use it, fill in the required information, which reflects their savings, and send the information to BendixKing for a formalized quotation and agreement. Operators can find the quote estimator on the BendixKing website.