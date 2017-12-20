$10,000 in scholarships available

Applications are being taken through Jan. 8, 2018, for several scholarships offered through Women in Corporate Aviation (WCA).

The scholarships include:

The $1,700 Air Training International Flight Procedures Training Scholarship for international flight procedures training.

Clear Skies Club Course: Aircraft Acquisitions, Charlie Bravo Aviation ($5,000) for online aircraft acquisition training.

USC Viterbi Aviation Safety and Security Scholarship ($2,350) for tuition of any USC Viterbi Aviation Safety and Security course.

Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation Scholarship ($1,000) for aviation safety or management in corporate or business aviation.

Requirements

Applicants must be current, dues-paying WCA members.

Applications must include a 500-word essay, two letters of recommendation and certificates, transcripts, and resumes, as applicable.

The scholarships must be used within one calendar year.

Scholarship recipients will be notified Feb. 28. The awards ceremony will be held March 23 during the 29th Annual International Women in Aviation Conference in Reno, Nevada.