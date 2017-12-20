Free drone webinar slated for Jan. 9

With the holiday season fast approaching, many individuals may find an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), also known as a drone, under their tree this year.

It is important to know that there are regulations and safety practices that every UAS enthusiast should take into consideration before every flight to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

To find out what you need to know, join Kansas State Polytechnic UAS experts for a free webinar and live question and answer session to learn drone basics and safety considerations on Jan. 9, 2018, from 7 to 9 p.m. Central Time.

This webinar is appropriate for hobbyist and commercial pilots, officials note.

Register by Jan. 8, 2018, at noon at KSU-UAS.com/DroneWebinar.