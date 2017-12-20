Picture of the day: Claiming his inheritance

Patrick Irvin of Kennedy, Alabama, sent in these photos of his grandson, Jake Booth, enjoying his first flight from North Pickens Airport (3M8) in Reform, Alabama.
“He is already claiming my 150 as his now,” Patrick reports.
