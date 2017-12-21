Hartzell Prop chosen for Airvan 10

Mahindra Aerospace has chosen Hartzell Propeller‘s three-blade 84-inch diameter aluminum propeller for its Airvan 10 single engine turbine-powered utility aircraft, certified earlier this year.

Hartzell’s lightweight hub turbine propeller is constant speed, feathering, reversing and optimized for an improved climb rate, according to Hartzell officials.

Developed as a new FAR Part 23 certified aircraft, the Airvan 10 retains the piston-powered Airvan 8’s aerodynamic design and shares many of its production parts. More than 240 Airvan 8 aircraft are in operation throughout the world, pulled through the air by props from Hartzell Propeller.