Picture of the day: The first signs of winter

David Baldwin sent in this photo taken by his wife, Belinda. He explains: “Taking off in my Kitfox, with the first signs of winter showing up on the mountains at Chugiak, Alaska.”
David Baldwin sent in this photo taken by his wife, Belinda. He explains: “Taking off in my Kitfox, with the first signs of winter showing up on the mountains at Chugiak, Alaska.”
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.