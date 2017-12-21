General Aviation News

Picture of the day: The first signs of winter

by Leave a Comment

David Baldwin sent in this photo taken by his wife, Belinda. He explains: “Taking off in my Kitfox, with the first signs of winter showing up on the mountains at Chugiak, Alaska.”

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *