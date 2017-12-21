Video: 4-year-old’s first visit to a GA airport

The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission’s Christmas greeting documents the visit of 4-year-old Coy to Guthrie Edmond Regional Airport, where he gets to learn all about Commissioner Jim Putnam’s airplane, as well as visit with Santa.

The video is filled with information from the commission’s economic impact study, which showed that aviation produces more than $43.7 billion in annual economic activity in the state.

In the video notes, commission officials say: “The commission encourages every child who has ever wanted to fly, no matter his or her age, to go flying during the coming new year. There are 109 airports across the state, and we would be honored to visit with you about their value and impact to the state. This year, give the gift of flight to yourself, or someone you love. Go Flying, Oklahoma!”