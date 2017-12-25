Air Plains Services wraps up 40th anniversary year

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services reports solid sales in 2017, its 40th anniversary year, anchored on sales of more than 50 XP Extreme Performance Cessna engine upgrade kits across the U.S. and to 10 other countries around the world.

“We are very happy with our overall sales and with the variety of products installed here or shipped worldwide,” said Mike Kelley, founder and owner of Air Plains Services. “Most of all, we’re thrilled with the high level of satisfaction expressed to us by our customers who have built the business with their loyalty over 40 years.”

The foundation of the company’s success is offering Cessna 172, 180 and 182 owners a turn-key solution for higher horsepower engines, opening the door to more power, better climb performance and speed, and greater agility and range, according to company officials.

Specifically, Air Plains offers 180 horsepower engine upgrade solutions for the Cessna 172 based on the Lycoming O-360, and 300 horsepower engine solutions based on either the Continental IO-520 or IO-550 for the Cessna 180 and 182.

Air Plains installed or shipped more than 50 XP Extreme Performance engine upgrade kits in 2017 for Cessna 182s and 172s to 17 different U.S. states and 10 other countries in the Americas, Europe, Scandinavia and the Pacific Rim.

Air Plains is also an FAA Certified Repair Station, a Certified Cessna Service Center, owns more than 20 Supplemental Type Certificates, including five for engine upgrades, and its machine shop produces more than 500 PMA part numbers for a variety of aircraft.

Some of the more popular parts and part kits at Air Plains sold this past year included 40 baffle kits for 172XP/180HP customers, and more than 50 airboxes for Cessna 172, 180 and 182 customers, as well as 172XP owners.

“Our airbox assemblies are really gaining in popularity,” Kelley said. “Because of where they are on the engine assembly, airboxes are in a position to develop cracks. We make our own FAA-certified airboxes so we control the quality, and our price is a fraction of buying it from the OEM.”

In addition to the company’s 40th birthday celebration this year, a well-known member of the Air Plains family also marked a birthday. Lady, a rescue dog who is very familiar to customers visiting the Wellington facility, celebrated her 12th birthday as well.