New audio panels from Trig Avionics

Trig Avionics has unveiled two new audio panels, which will start shipping in January.

Aircraft owners can select from two models, the superior TMA45 panel and standard TMA44 panel, company officials note.

Both audio panels are dual comm, dual nav and fully featured for IFR and VFR flight.

The TMA45 has comprehensive entertainment features with Bluetooth wireless support for music and mobile devices. It hosts two to six seats, and has Trig Digital Noise Reduction (TDNR) to automatically select the optimum level of intercom squelch and mic threshold, reducing cockpit noise.

Trig Active Mute (TAM) further reduces unwanted background noise from radio static, company officials explain.

The TMA44 hosts two to four seats and has mono entertainment and communication options.

Each audio panel has a built in intercom and marker beacon receiver.

“With a choice of two audio panels, Trig has created options for all pilots,” said Jon Roper, marketing manager. “Those looking for a fully featured stereo and Bluetooth audio panel will fit the TMA45 superior panel. Those pilots wanting key features but great value will most likely buy our TMA44 standard panel.”

The TMA45 is a plug and play retro-fit for GMA340 audio panels.

The TMA44 uses an industry standard 44 pin connector, making a simple retrofit with older audio panels easy, company officials said.

Price for the TMA45 is $1,850, while the TMA44 sells for $1,280.

Trig audio panels are a natural companion for Trig TY96 and TY96A stack radios, however they also support third party products, company officials say.