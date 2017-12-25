The Millionaire’s Unit now available on DVD and Blu-Ray

Now available on DVD and Blu-Ray is “The Millionaires’ Unit,” a documentary about a group of Yale students who, in 1916, took the initiative to learn to fly in preparation for America’s entrance into World War 1.

The Millionaires’ Unit reveals the little-known story of the origins of American air power. These young pilots were the first to fly combat for the United States and became the founding squadron of the U.S. Naval Air Reserve.

The deluxe edition, two DVD set or single disc Blu-ray contains the original two-hour feature and more than 90 minutes of bonus material, including four supplementary featurettes: “From Sea Legs to Navy Wings — The Birth of U.S. Naval Aviation,” “Killingholme: Hunting the German U-boat,” “Flying the Sopwith Camel” and “The Making of The Millionaires’ Unit.”

Additional features include the original trailer and an eight-page booklet containing an appreciation by Marc Wortman, author of the book that inspired the film, The Millionaires’ Unit.

Narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Bruce Dern, grand-nephew of one of the pilots, this documentary epic was filmed in England, France, and Belgium and along the Eastern Seaboard.

Winner of two Best Documentary Feature film festival awards, The Millionaires’ Unit features re-enactments and dogfights filmed air-to-air with period aircraft.

The documentary is available on Amazon.