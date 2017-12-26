100-year-old pilot publishes first book

Just published is “The Running Man: Flying High for the Glory of God,” by Orville Rogers.

Now 100, Rogers is a pilot, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, philanthropist, track star and author. His new book gives readers a look inside his life, which includes training bomber pilots in World War II, flying the B-36 on secret missions during the Korean Conflict, ferrying airplanes to remote Baptist missions all over the world, and a 31-year career as a pilot with Braniff Airways.

After retirement, he and Esther Beth, his wife of 64 years, served 13 months with the Baptist Mission in Tanzania. With her help on the ground, he flew goods and passengers to outposts largely inaccessible by land.

Orville took up running at age 50 after reading a copy of “Aerobics” by Dr. Kenneth Cooper, MD, MPH, and ran his first marathon six years later.

At age 90, just two weeks after Beth’s passing, he attended his first national meet, where he broke two world records. He holds 13 official world records for track & field at the masters level, a USA Track & Field designation for athletes over age 30. He has claimed all of the USATF records for running in the 95-99 age category, and he still holds four in the 90-94 category.

Looking towards the New Year, the centenarian is training for the 2018 USATF Masters Indoor Championships in Landover, Maryland, to capture as many records as possible in the 100-104 competition category.

His book is available at OrvilleRogers.com.