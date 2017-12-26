Boost in sales boosts hiring at Piper

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft achieved double-digit growth in new aircraft revenue and deliveries for 2017, which resulted in the company hiring more than 300 employees in the last 18 months, representing more than a 20% increase in employees.

Employee numbers now top 900, according to Piper officials.

“With aircraft orders in place for 2018 and several long term contracts for trainer aircraft, the near term forecast is stable. Additionally, our commitment to a level-loaded, build to order business model further enhances stability and creates consistent work load for the team,” said President and CEO Simon Caldecott. “We are driven to continuously improve our products in support of our customers and their needs which helps create demand and results in the need for a strong and committed workforce,” he added.