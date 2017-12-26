ForeFlight founders to receive Living Legends of Aviation awards

The 15th annual “Living Legends of Aviation Awards,” slated for Jan. 19, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton, in Los Angeles, will honor a number of aviation luminaries, including Tyson Weihs and Jason Miller, co-founders of ForeFlight, who will receive the “Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year” Award, for their technological innovation in flight planning.

David Joyce, CEO and vice chair of GE Aviation, will be honored with the “Lifetime Aviation Industry Award.”

Robert Bigelow, founder of Bigelow Aerospace, will be presented with the “Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award.”

The “Living Legends of Aviation Awards” also will honor General Jack Dailey, who is retiring after 17 years from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, with the Steven F. Udvar Hazy Award.

There are five new inductees into the “Living Legends of Aviation:” Ross Perot, Jr., Ulf Merbold, Bruno Gatenbrink, Danny Clisham, and Mark Baker.

The 15th Annual “Legends Awards” are dedicated to astronaut Gene Cernan, who took his last flight West just days before the 14th Annual Legends Awards. His tribute will include comments by Elon Musk, who considered Gene Cernan his childhood hero and inspiration to dream big and reach for the stars in aerospace.