Picture of the day: Twins (sort of)

Megan Vande Voort, whose husband, Shane, owns Classic Aviation at Pella Municipal Airport (KPEA) in Iowa, sent us this photo, taken last summer of traffic headed to Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. She labeled it simply “Twinning.”
Megan Vande Voort, whose husband, Shane, owns Classic Aviation at Pella Municipal Airport (KPEA) in Iowa, sent us this photo, taken last summer of traffic headed to Oshkosh for EAA AirVenture. She labeled it simply “Twinning.”
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.