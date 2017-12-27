Benefits program introduced for business aviation

The Aviation Professionals Association has created a benefits program for its members, which includes 401k plans, accident and disability insurance, a college tuition program, financial planning, and more.

Named AvPerks, the program was developed in partnership with benefits providers, including New York Life, Trans America and Colonial Life.

The program meets the employee benefits needs of any size business, whether large, mid-size, small or independent contractor, and is structured to be flexible and easy to administer, according to officials.

“Our benefits program was originally designed for corporate pilots, who wanted the same benefit packages as their peers in commercial aviation,” said APA’s Executive Director John Wraga. “We felt that any business involved in general aviation, both large and small, would benefit from a similar program, so we set out to create the industry’s foremost benefits package in partnership with leading benefit providers.”