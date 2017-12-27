General Aviation News

Dads for a Day help Young Eagles take flight

by Leave a Comment

By TED LUEBBERS

Several young people got their first chance to take to the skies at a Young Eagles event hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 at Leesburg International Airport in Florida on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Dads for a Day, a mentoring group of adults for young people based in the Villages, Florida, brought several kids to the airport to give them the opportunity to take a first flight in a general aviation aircraft.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Rick Rademacher from the Villages gets ready for takeoff in his Piper Cub with Young Eagle Emily Lininger.

Other children from the general public joined them. In all, EAA Chapter 534 members flew 14 kids and one mother.

EAA Chapter 534 usually flies Young Eagles at no charge each month except during the summer months.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Adam Yang points out some of the features of his Searey amphibian to Young Eagle Corbin Sloboda. When he flies Young Eagles he gives them the experience of both a water and a runway landing.

On a national basis, EAA has been doing this for more than 25 years, completing more than 2 million flights. The idea is to acquaint young people with the joys of flight in a general aviation aircraft hoping that this will light a spark of interest in aviation so that one day they might want to become a pilot or seek a career in aviation.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Marty Harris is about to show Young Eagle Trevor Peavy how to pre-flight his aircraft.

During their flying experience, many of the young people actually get a chance to take the controls of the airplane under the watchful eye of their experienced EAA pilot.

EAA Chapter 534 Pilot Joel Hargis explains the aerodynamics of the elevators on his airplane.

After each flight they receive a log book filled out by their pilot and a certificate commemorating the flight.

They also become eligible for a free online ground school course. The chapter also will pay for one hour of flight training by a certified flight instructor of their choice if they want to move on to earn a private pilot’s license.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Marty Harris congratulates Young Eagle Brandon Sheffield on his flight and presents him with his log book and certificate.

On this day, the last Young Eagles event for the chapter in 2017, members provided five fixed-wing aircraft and volunteer pilots. Another 10 chapter members turned out to handle the paperwork, answer questions, and escort children back and forth on the airport ramp.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *