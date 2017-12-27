Picture of the day: Greeting the sun

Joshua Boyd of Greenville, S.C., sent in this photo, explaining: “My Piper Arrow at Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU) right before a morning flight.”
Joshua Boyd of Greenville, S.C., sent in this photo, explaining: “My Piper Arrow at Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU) right before a morning flight.”
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.