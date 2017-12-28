FAA publishes Super Bowl NOTAM

Pilots flying in the Minneapolis area Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2018, should familiarize themselves with the FAA’s air traffic procedures NOTAM for the area on those dates. Super Bowl LII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with kick-off set for 5:30 p.m. (CST).

Reservations will be required for arrivals and departures from Wednesday, Jan. 31, through Monday, Feb. 5, at 24 Minneapolis area airports. Reservations can be obtained through local FBOs.

Affected airports include:

Minneapolis−St Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain (MSP)

St Paul Downtown Holman Field (STP)

Anoka County-Blaine (Janes Field) (ANE)

Flying Cloud Airport (FCM)

Crystal Airport (MIC)

South St Paul Municipal-Richard E Fleming Field (SGS)

Airlake Airport (LVN)

Rochester International (RST)

Duluth International (DLH)

St Cloud Regional (STC)

Eau Claire Chippewa Valley Regional (EAU)

La Crosse Regional (LSE)

Mankato Regional (MKT)

Brainerd Lakes Regional (BRD)

Lake Elmo Airport (21D)

Buffalo Municipal (CFE)

Faribault Municipal−Liz Wall Strohfus Field (FBL)

New Richmond Regional (RNH)

L O Simenstad Municipal Osceola (OEO)

Maple Lake Municipal−Bill Mavencamp Sr Field (MGG)

Red Wing Regional (RGK)

Owatonna Degner Regional (OWA)

Austin Municipal (AUM)

Albert Lea Municipal (AEL)

Special Event TFR Expected on Game Day

A special event TFR will be published approximately one to two weeks before the Super Bowl, which will outline the impacts associated with the TFR.

According to officials with the National Business Aviation Association, it is expected to prohibit general aviation operations at MSP, STP and MIC before, during and after the game.

The FAA has published a web page that contains all air traffic management related information for all of the Minneapolis-area airspace and airports. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

View the FAA’s Super Bowl LII web page.