Liberators Over the Atlantic published

Just published is “Liberators over the Atlantic,” by Jack Colman and Richard Colman, which chronicles a young man’s flying experiences during World War II, including insight into flying the iconic B-24 Liberator.
Growing up in York, England, Jack Colman achieved his long-held desire to become a pilot by joining the Royal Air Force in October 1940, just after his 21st birthday.
Sent to Canada to learn to fly, he became intrigued by the technical and practical aspects of flying and navigation.
Promoted to pilot/navigator, Colman joined Coastal Command on Liberators based in Iceland.
The practical difficulties of flying over the North Atlantic and Arctic Ocean protecting the convoys and hunting U-boats are relived as he battled with atrocious weather and navigational uncertainties.
His brushes with death — whether due to mechanical failure, flying into the sea, U-boat gunfire, or running out of fuel in an ever-changing hostile environment — are described realistically and calmly, often laced with dry humor, according to officials with Fonthill Media, the book’s publisher.
Illustrated with previously unpublished photographs, the 304-page book is available for $36.95 (US).
